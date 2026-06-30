Drug control: Mario Mètonou brings Beninese judicial expertise to the World Customs Organization

Invited as an expert to the annual session of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Special Prosecutor Mario Mètonou represented Benin in Brussels on Friday, June 26, 2026, during a high-level panel dedicated to combating drug trafficking.

A notable participation that showcases Benin’s expertise in judicial cooperation and the fight against organized crime.

In front of the 187 directors general of customs gathered for this global session, the Beninese magistrate provided a structured analysis of contemporary mechanisms to combat transnational criminal networks.

He emphasized the imperative of close collaboration between judicial authorities and customs administrations, which is essential to strengthen the effectiveness of repression and prevention measures.

In his address, Mario Mètonou also underscored the central role of international cooperation and information sharing.

According to him, these levers are critical tools for anticipating illicit flows, dismantling organized trafficking networks, and sustainably curbing drug trafficking, which remains a major threat to the security of states.

Through the relevance of his contributions and the clarity of his guidance, the Special Prosecutor illustrated the rising prominence of Beninese expertise in a strategic field. His presence at this high-profile meeting reflects the recognition that the judicial system of Benin enjoys on the international stage and reaffirms the country’s commitment to regional and global security.