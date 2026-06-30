World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast-Norway round of 16 in Dallas, with Haaland facing Kessié

Ivory Coast meet Norway at Dallas Stadium on June 30, 2026, in a World Cup round-of-16 clash featuring Franck Kessié and Erling Haaland.

Ivory Coast face Norway on June 30, 2026, at Dallas Stadium at 18:00 (GMT+1) in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This clash brings together two teams returning after a long absence, each looking to clear this hurdle and reach the quarter-finals. The match is especially anticipated because it sets up two footballing philosophies, with the Elephants’ defensive solidity up against the Scandinavians’ dazzling attack.

Ivory Coast return to the world stage after a 12-year absence, having qualified by topping their group. Norway, who had not taken part in a final tournament for 28 years, enjoyed a flawless qualifying campaign and arrive with an incisive generation built around their leading figures. This knockout match represents a high-level test for both teams, who are eager to continue their journey in a highly competitive World Cup.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Faé has opted for a 4-1-4-1 system, combining experience and youth, notably with Franck Kessié at the heart of midfield. Norway’s Ståle Solbakken lines up in a 4-3-3 to make use of Erling Haaland’s power and Martin Ødegaard’s creativity. The duel between these two key players will symbolize the tactical and sporting stakes of this crucial encounter.

The match will be played at a high-capacity Dallas Stadium, creating an atmosphere suited to an intense spectacle. Neither of the two opponents has yet played in this final phase, adding to the uncertainty and significance of this one-off match. Each team will try to confirm its status and seize the opportunity to write its name into the tournament’s history.

Focus on Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast line up in a 4-1-4-1 under the direction of Emerse Faé. Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana is supported by a defensive line made up of Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou and Ghislain Konan. In midfield, Ibrahim Sangaré plays the holding role in front of the defence, providing balance and ball-winning ability.

The attacking midfield is made up of Franck Kessié, billed as one of the team’s leaders, alongside Nicolas Pépé, Christ Inao Oulaï and Yan Diomande, who will bring creativity and directness. Up front, Ange-Yoan Bonny will look to finish off the moves. This setup offers a good balance between defensive solidity and attacking potential, reflecting an ambitious and compact team.

Alongside Kessié, Kossounou and Pépé are experienced players operating at a high European level, providing the technical and physical foundation needed against a formidable Norwegian attack. Collective commitment and adherence to the game plan will be decisive for the Elephants.

Focus on Norway

Norway arrive with a 4-3-3 system under Ståle Solbakken, who favours attacking football and mobility. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland anchors a defence made up of Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe.

In midfield, Martin Ødegaard, captain and playmaker, takes his place alongside Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, forming a trio capable of combining creativity, work rate and ball recovery. Up front, the attacking trident features Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, a true finisher who scored 16 goals in qualifying, and Antonio Nusa, a promising young talent.

This attacking setup is designed to unsettle the Ivorian defence with quick combinations and a high capacity to drive forward. The Norwegian collective is relying on its golden generation to impose its tempo and target a first historic qualification for the quarter-finals in several decades.

Ivory Coast Upcoming 18:00 Dallas Stadium Norway Norway

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