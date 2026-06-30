World Cup 2026: Ivory Coast-Norway round of 16 in Dallas, with Haaland facing Kessié

Ivory Coast meet Norway at Dallas Stadium on June 30, 2026, in a World Cup round-of-16 clash featuring Franck Kessié and Erling Haaland.

Henry DONCHE
View all articles
FOOTBALL
11 views
Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
3 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

Ivory Coast face Norway on June 30, 2026, at Dallas Stadium at 18:00 (GMT+1) in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. This clash brings together two teams returning after a long absence, each looking to clear this hurdle and reach the quarter-finals. The match is especially anticipated because it sets up two footballing philosophies, with the Elephants’ defensive solidity up against the Scandinavians’ dazzling attack.

Ivory Coast return to the world stage after a 12-year absence, having qualified by topping their group. Norway, who had not taken part in a final tournament for 28 years, enjoyed a flawless qualifying campaign and arrive with an incisive generation built around their leading figures. This knockout match represents a high-level test for both teams, who are eager to continue their journey in a highly competitive World Cup.

Ivory Coast coach Emerse Faé has opted for a 4-1-4-1 system, combining experience and youth, notably with Franck Kessié at the heart of midfield. Norway’s Ståle Solbakken lines up in a 4-3-3 to make use of Erling Haaland’s power and Martin Ødegaard’s creativity. The duel between these two key players will symbolize the tactical and sporting stakes of this crucial encounter.

The match will be played at a high-capacity Dallas Stadium, creating an atmosphere suited to an intense spectacle. Neither of the two opponents has yet played in this final phase, adding to the uncertainty and significance of this one-off match. Each team will try to confirm its status and seize the opportunity to write its name into the tournament’s history.

Focus on Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast line up in a 4-1-4-1 under the direction of Emerse Faé. Goalkeeper Yahia Fofana is supported by a defensive line made up of Guéla Doué, Odilon Kossounou, Emmanuel Agbadou and Ghislain Konan. In midfield, Ibrahim Sangaré plays the holding role in front of the defence, providing balance and ball-winning ability.

The attacking midfield is made up of Franck Kessié, billed as one of the team’s leaders, alongside Nicolas Pépé, Christ Inao Oulaï and Yan Diomande, who will bring creativity and directness. Up front, Ange-Yoan Bonny will look to finish off the moves. This setup offers a good balance between defensive solidity and attacking potential, reflecting an ambitious and compact team.

Alongside Kessié, Kossounou and Pépé are experienced players operating at a high European level, providing the technical and physical foundation needed against a formidable Norwegian attack. Collective commitment and adherence to the game plan will be decisive for the Elephants.

Focus on Norway

Norway arrive with a 4-3-3 system under Ståle Solbakken, who favours attacking football and mobility. Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland anchors a defence made up of Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem and David Møller Wolfe.

In midfield, Martin Ødegaard, captain and playmaker, takes his place alongside Sander Berge and Patrick Berg, forming a trio capable of combining creativity, work rate and ball recovery. Up front, the attacking trident features Alexander Sørloth, Erling Haaland, a true finisher who scored 16 goals in qualifying, and Antonio Nusa, a promising young talent.

This attacking setup is designed to unsettle the Ivorian defence with quick combinations and a high capacity to drive forward. The Norwegian collective is relying on its golden generation to impose its tempo and target a first historic qualification for the quarter-finals in several decades.

Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
30/06/2026 18:00 Round of 32
Chargement du pronostic
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Upcoming New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
17:30 Football : Ivory Coast – Norway: the official line-ups with Haaland and Yan Diomandé
17:07 Football : World Cup 2026: before Argentina – Cape Verde, Messi strolling in New York alongside Spider-Man
17:30 Ivory Coast – Norway: the official line-ups with Haaland and Yan Diomandé