Ivory Coast – Norway: the official line-ups with Haaland and Yan Diomandé

The Ivory Coast takes on Norway this Tuesday in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The official line-ups have been announced.

The Ivory Coast is facing Norway this Tuesday at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, as part of the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The match is set to kick off at 6 PM (GMT+1). For this knockout game, Emerse Faé has all his players available. The Ivorian coach is fielding his strongest team with the aim of overcoming a Norwegian squad led by its offensive stars.

On the other side, Ståle Solbakken has to contend without Ryerson, who is out due to injury. This is a significant blow for Norway, which is still relying on its usual key players to try to advance. Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland is starting as the main striker, supported by Antonio Nusa and Jørgen Strand Larsen. Martin Ødegaard, the captain, is responsible for organizing the play in midfield.

For the Ivorians, Franck Kessié wears the armband and leads a strong midfield alongside Sangaré and Oulaï. In attack, Nicolas Pépé, Bonny, and Yan Diomandé will be in charge of utilizing speed and power.

Official line-ups:

Ivory Coast: Y. Fofana – Doué, Kossounou, Agbadou, Konan – Kessié (cap.), Sangaré, Oulaï – Pépé, Bonny, Y. Diomandé.

Norway: Nyland – Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe – Ødegaard (cap.), Berge, Berg – Sørloth, Haaland, Nusa.