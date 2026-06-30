World Cup 2026: France line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé captain against Sweden’s 3-4-2-1

France start in a 4-2-3-1 with Kylian Mbappé captain against Sweden’s 3-4-2-1 in their World Cup 2026 knockout match at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match France VS Suède, le 30/06/2026 22:00, stade New York New Jersey Stadium
Illustration du match France VS Suède, le 30/06/2026 22:00, stade New York New Jersey Stadium
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SUMMARY

The lineups for France and Sweden are now official for their World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match, which will be played on June 30 at 22:00 GMT+1 at New York New Jersey Stadium. France have opted for a 4-2-3-1 system led by Kylian Mbappé, captain and lone centre-forward, against a Sweden side set up in a 3-4-2-1 under Graham Potter.

This knockout clash brings together two nations that have not yet begun their World Cup. The duel pits a France team rich in attacking talent but without Marcus Thuram, who is ruled out, against a Swedish side using a compact three-defender setup, without Isak Hien, who has a hamstring injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps has put his faith in a starting XI featuring key players such as Mike Maignan in goal, defenders Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano, as well as the midfield pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot. The attack is built around Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind Mbappé.

For his part, Graham Potter has gone with Sweden in a 3-4-2-1 with goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström and a three-man defensive line made up of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf and Gabriel Gudmundsson. The midfield includes Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall and Elliot Stroud, supporting an attack led by Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak.

Reading France’s starting XI

Didier Deschamps lines up in a 4-2-3-1 clearly geared toward a balance between solidity and creativity. Mike Maignan starts in goal, while the defence is built around Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano in the centre, flanked by William Saliba on the right and Lucas Digne on the left. The defensive midfield pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot ensures control in midfield and a first line of protection against opposition attacks.

In attack, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise occupy the wings, giving Mbappé angles and space to operate as the centre-forward. Bradley Barcola completes this attacking trio, allowing for mobility and varied combinations. Mbappé, the captain, will be the key figure in a system designed to tilt the match.

On the bench, the absence of Marcus Thuram is felt as an attacking loss, with N’Golo Kanté doubtful. Several young players, such as Rayan Cherki and Warren Zaïre-Emery, provide interesting depth to the squad.

Reading Sweden’s starting XI

With a 3-4-2-1 setup, Sweden are relying on a physical and compact organisation with Jacob Widell Zetterström in goal. Graham Potter’s three-man defence features Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf and Gabriel Gudmundsson, noted for their performances at club and international level.

The relatively dense midfield is made up of Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall and Elliot Stroud, combining balance and attacking support. Anthony Elanga and Viktor Gyökeres join Alexander Isak in attack, although Isak Hien is absent through injury, depriving Sweden of defensive support on the flanks.

This Swedish formation prioritises defensive solidity in an attempt to contain France’s multiple attacking threats and hope to spark the match through quick counterattacks or set pieces.

The starting lineups

France
Formation4-2-3-1CoachDidier Deschamps
Starters11
  1. 16Mike MaignanGoalkeeper
  2. 5Jules KoundéDefender
  3. 4Dayot UpamecanoDefender
  4. 17William SalibaDefender
  5. 3Lucas DigneDefender
  6. 8Aurélien TchouaméniMidfielder
  7. 14Adrien RabiotMidfielder
  8. 7Ousmane DembéléMidfielder
  9. 11Michael OliseMidfielder
  10. 12Bradley BarcolaMidfielder
  11. 10Kylian MbappéForward
Substitutes15
  • 23Robin Risser
  • 1Brice Samba
  • 2Malo Gusto
  • 21Lucas Hernández
  • 26Maxence Lacroix
  • 15Ibrahima Konaté
  • 19Theo Hernández
  • 6Manu Koné
  • 24Rayan Cherki
  • 25Maghnes Akliouche
  • 18Warren Zaïre-Emery
  • 13N'Golo Kanté
  • 22Jean-Philippe Mateta
  • 20Désiré Doué
  • 9Marcus Thuram
Sweden
Formation3-4-2-1CoachGraham Potter
Starters11
  1. 1Jacob Widell ZetterströmGoalkeeper
  2. 2Gustaf LagerbielkeDefender
  3. 3Victor LindelöfDefender
  4. 5Gabriel GudmundssonDefender
  5. 8Daniel SvenssonMidfielder
  6. 18Yasin AyariMidfielder
  7. 7Lucas BergvallMidfielder
  8. 24Elliot StroudMidfielder
  9. 11Anthony ElangaForward
  10. 9Alexander IsakForward
  11. 17Viktor GyökeresForward
Substitutes14
  • 23Kristoffer Nordfeldt
  • 12Viktor Johansson
  • 14Hjalmar Ekdal
  • 20Eric Smith
  • 15Carl Starfelt
  • 22Besfort Zeneli
  • 6Herman Johansson
  • 13Ken Sema
  • 26Taha Abdi Ali
  • 16Jesper Karlström
  • 19Mattias Svanberg
  • 10Benjamin Nygren
  • 25Gustaf Nilsson
  • 21Alexander Bernhardsson
France
Half-time New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
30/06/2026 22:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 21'VAR - K. MbappeFrance, 21e
  2. 45'But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele)France, 45e
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Half-time New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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22:51 World Cup 2026: France lead Sweden 1-0 at half-time