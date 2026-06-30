World Cup 2026: France line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Mbappé captain against Sweden’s 3-4-2-1

France start in a 4-2-3-1 with Kylian Mbappé captain against Sweden’s 3-4-2-1 in their World Cup 2026 knockout match at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The lineups for France and Sweden are now official for their World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match, which will be played on June 30 at 22:00 GMT+1 at New York New Jersey Stadium. France have opted for a 4-2-3-1 system led by Kylian Mbappé, captain and lone centre-forward, against a Sweden side set up in a 3-4-2-1 under Graham Potter.

This knockout clash brings together two nations that have not yet begun their World Cup. The duel pits a France team rich in attacking talent but without Marcus Thuram, who is ruled out, against a Swedish side using a compact three-defender setup, without Isak Hien, who has a hamstring injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps has put his faith in a starting XI featuring key players such as Mike Maignan in goal, defenders Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano, as well as the midfield pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot. The attack is built around Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola behind Mbappé.

For his part, Graham Potter has gone with Sweden in a 3-4-2-1 with goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström and a three-man defensive line made up of Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf and Gabriel Gudmundsson. The midfield includes Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall and Elliot Stroud, supporting an attack led by Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak.

Reading France’s starting XI

Didier Deschamps lines up in a 4-2-3-1 clearly geared toward a balance between solidity and creativity. Mike Maignan starts in goal, while the defence is built around Jules Koundé and Dayot Upamecano in the centre, flanked by William Saliba on the right and Lucas Digne on the left. The defensive midfield pairing of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot ensures control in midfield and a first line of protection against opposition attacks.

In attack, Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise occupy the wings, giving Mbappé angles and space to operate as the centre-forward. Bradley Barcola completes this attacking trio, allowing for mobility and varied combinations. Mbappé, the captain, will be the key figure in a system designed to tilt the match.

On the bench, the absence of Marcus Thuram is felt as an attacking loss, with N’Golo Kanté doubtful. Several young players, such as Rayan Cherki and Warren Zaïre-Emery, provide interesting depth to the squad.

Reading Sweden’s starting XI

With a 3-4-2-1 setup, Sweden are relying on a physical and compact organisation with Jacob Widell Zetterström in goal. Graham Potter’s three-man defence features Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf and Gabriel Gudmundsson, noted for their performances at club and international level.

The relatively dense midfield is made up of Daniel Svensson, Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall and Elliot Stroud, combining balance and attacking support. Anthony Elanga and Viktor Gyökeres join Alexander Isak in attack, although Isak Hien is absent through injury, depriving Sweden of defensive support on the flanks.

This Swedish formation prioritises defensive solidity in an attempt to contain France’s multiple attacking threats and hope to spark the match through quick counterattacks or set pieces.

The starting lineups

France Formation 4-2-3-1 Coach Didier Deschamps Starters 11 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper 5 Jules Koundé Defender 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender 17 William Saliba Defender 3 Lucas Digne Defender 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder 11 Michael Olise Midfielder 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward Substitutes 15 23 Robin Risser

1 Brice Samba

2 Malo Gusto

21 Lucas Hernández

26 Maxence Lacroix

15 Ibrahima Konaté

19 Theo Hernández

6 Manu Koné

24 Rayan Cherki

25 Maghnes Akliouche

18 Warren Zaïre-Emery

13 N'Golo Kanté

22 Jean-Philippe Mateta

20 Désiré Doué

9 Marcus Thuram Sweden Formation 3-4-2-1 Coach Graham Potter Starters 11 1 Jacob Widell Zetterström Goalkeeper 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke Defender 3 Victor Lindelöf Defender 5 Gabriel Gudmundsson Defender 8 Daniel Svensson Midfielder 18 Yasin Ayari Midfielder 7 Lucas Bergvall Midfielder 24 Elliot Stroud Midfielder 11 Anthony Elanga Forward 9 Alexander Isak Forward 17 Viktor Gyökeres Forward Substitutes 14 23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt

12 Viktor Johansson

14 Hjalmar Ekdal

20 Eric Smith

15 Carl Starfelt

22 Besfort Zeneli

6 Herman Johansson

13 Ken Sema

26 Taha Abdi Ali

16 Jesper Karlström

19 Mattias Svanberg

10 Benjamin Nygren

25 Gustaf Nilsson

21 Alexander Bernhardsson

France Half-time 1-0 New York New Jersey Stadium Sweden Sweden Fil du match 21' VAR VAR - K. Mbappe 45' ⚽ But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele)