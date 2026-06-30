World Cup 2026: Norway eliminate Ivory Coast thanks to Haaland and Nusa

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 at Dallas Stadium to reach the 2026 World Cup round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The victory in regulation time sends the Scandinavians into the round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

In a hard-fought match, the Norwegians took the lead shortly before halftime thanks to a curling shot from winger Antonio Nusa (39th). While Ivory Coast, set up in a 4-1-4-1 under Emerse Fae, responded through Ange-Yoan Bonny after a pass from Nicolas Pépé (74th), it was the side coached by Stale Solbakken who settled the match with an Erling Haaland goal from a Patrick Berg pass (86th).

Norway played in a classic 4-3-3, relying on Martin Ødegaard’s technical control in midfield and Erling Haaland’s attacking power. Nusa, who scored the opening goal and was shown a yellow card just before halftime, went off in the 71st minute, replaced by Andreas Schjelderup. Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland made several important saves, notably late in the match.

For the Ivorians, Yahia Fofana was in goal behind a four-man defense supported by Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan. Midfielders Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié tried to drive the play, with offensive support from Nicolas Pépé. Despite 12 corners and 12 shots, the Elephants were unable to turn the match around, even after several changes, including the introductions of Amad Diallo, Elye Wahi and Ousmane Diomandé late on.

The defeat ends Ivory Coast’s run in the competition, while Norway continue their campaign on the back of a solid collective performance and clinical attacking display. They will meet a major opponent in the next round, Brazil, who defeated Japan 2-1 later in the evening.

Norway build their play around Ødegaard and Haaland

The team coached by Stale Solbakken lined up in a 4-3-3, a system that highlights Martin Ødegaard’s creativity in midfield. The Norway captain directly contributed to the opening goal by providing the assist for Antonio Nusa. The attacking trio completed by Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland proved efficient, with Haaland scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. The defensive solidity provided by Kristoffer Ajer and Marcus Pedersen, combined with crucial saves from Ørjan Nyland, helped contain Ivory Coast’s pressure despite balanced possession (50%).

Ivory Coast struggle to finish despite 4-1-4-1 setup

Emerse Fae opted for a 4-1-4-1 with Yahia Fofana in goal, supported by a defense led by Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan. The midfield, strengthened by Ibrahim Sangaré as the holding player and Franck Kessié in a more attacking role, tried to balance the match. Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomandé carried attacking threat, creating clear chances, including the one converted by Ange-Yoan Bonny in the 74th minute. Despite making good use of corners and having 50% possession, the Ivorian side could not avoid defeat, partly because of an alert opposing goalkeeper and a well-organized Norwegian defense.

Ivory Coast Finished 1-2 Dallas Stadium Norway Norway Fil du match 39' ⚽ But - A. Nusa (passe M. Odegaard) 45+1' Carton jaune - A. Nusa 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Inao Oulai (remplace A. Diallo) 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Wahi) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb) 71' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup) 74' ⚽ But - A. Diallo (passe N. Pepe) 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Pedersen (remplace F. Aursnes) 86' ⚽ But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg) 87' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace O. Diakite) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace E. Guessand) 90+3' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Konan (remplace B. Toure) Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 3

: Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 3 Tirs : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 7

: Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 7 Possession : Ivory Coast 50% / Norway 50%

: Ivory Coast 50% / Norway 50% Corners : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 3

: Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 3 Fautes : Ivory Coast 3 / Norway 6

: Ivory Coast 3 / Norway 6 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 0 / Norway 1

: Ivory Coast 0 / Norway 1 Passes : Ivory Coast 343 / Norway 353

: Ivory Coast 343 / Norway 353 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 85% / Norway 85%

: Ivory Coast 85% / Norway 85% xG : Ivory Coast 1.11 / Norway 1.13 Joueurs clés Antonio Nusa (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Norway) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Norway) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)

(Norway) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s) Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.7

(Ivory Coast) : note 7.7 Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 7.7