World Cup 2026: Norway eliminate Ivory Coast thanks to Haaland and Nusa

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 at Dallas Stadium to reach the 2026 World Cup round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
Illustration du match Côte d'Ivoire VS Norvège, le 30/06/2026 18:00, stade Dallas Stadium
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SUMMARY

Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. The victory in regulation time sends the Scandinavians into the round of 16, where they will face Brazil.

In a hard-fought match, the Norwegians took the lead shortly before halftime thanks to a curling shot from winger Antonio Nusa (39th). While Ivory Coast, set up in a 4-1-4-1 under Emerse Fae, responded through Ange-Yoan Bonny after a pass from Nicolas Pépé (74th), it was the side coached by Stale Solbakken who settled the match with an Erling Haaland goal from a Patrick Berg pass (86th).

Norway played in a classic 4-3-3, relying on Martin Ødegaard’s technical control in midfield and Erling Haaland’s attacking power. Nusa, who scored the opening goal and was shown a yellow card just before halftime, went off in the 71st minute, replaced by Andreas Schjelderup. Norwegian goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland made several important saves, notably late in the match.

For the Ivorians, Yahia Fofana was in goal behind a four-man defense supported by Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan. Midfielders Ibrahim Sangaré and Franck Kessié tried to drive the play, with offensive support from Nicolas Pépé. Despite 12 corners and 12 shots, the Elephants were unable to turn the match around, even after several changes, including the introductions of Amad Diallo, Elye Wahi and Ousmane Diomandé late on.

The defeat ends Ivory Coast’s run in the competition, while Norway continue their campaign on the back of a solid collective performance and clinical attacking display. They will meet a major opponent in the next round, Brazil, who defeated Japan 2-1 later in the evening.

Norway build their play around Ødegaard and Haaland

The team coached by Stale Solbakken lined up in a 4-3-3, a system that highlights Martin Ødegaard’s creativity in midfield. The Norway captain directly contributed to the opening goal by providing the assist for Antonio Nusa. The attacking trio completed by Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland proved efficient, with Haaland scoring the winning goal in the 86th minute. The defensive solidity provided by Kristoffer Ajer and Marcus Pedersen, combined with crucial saves from Ørjan Nyland, helped contain Ivory Coast’s pressure despite balanced possession (50%).

Ivory Coast struggle to finish despite 4-1-4-1 setup

Emerse Fae opted for a 4-1-4-1 with Yahia Fofana in goal, supported by a defense led by Odilon Kossounou and Ghislain Konan. The midfield, strengthened by Ibrahim Sangaré as the holding player and Franck Kessié in a more attacking role, tried to balance the match. Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomandé carried attacking threat, creating clear chances, including the one converted by Ange-Yoan Bonny in the 74th minute. Despite making good use of corners and having 50% possession, the Ivorian side could not avoid defeat, partly because of an alert opposing goalkeeper and a well-organized Norwegian defense.

Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
30/06/2026 18:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 39'But - A. Nusa (passe M. Odegaard)Norvège, 39e
  2. 45+1'Carton jaune - A. NusaNorvège, 45+1e
  3. 60'Remplacement - C. Inao Oulai (remplace A. Diallo)Côte d'Ivoire, 60e
  4. 60'Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Wahi)Côte d'Ivoire, 60e
  5. 71'Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 71e
  6. 71'Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 71e
  7. 74'But - A. Diallo (passe N. Pepe)Côte d'Ivoire, 74e
  8. 83'Remplacement - M. Pedersen (remplace F. Aursnes)Norvège, 83e
  9. 86'But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg)Norvège, 86e
  10. 87'Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace O. Diakite)Côte d'Ivoire, 87e
  11. 90+3'Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace E. Guessand)Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e
  12. 90+3'Remplacement - G. Konan (remplace B. Toure)Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 3
  • Tirs : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 7
  • Possession : Ivory Coast 50% / Norway 50%
  • Corners : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 3
  • Fautes : Ivory Coast 3 / Norway 6
  • Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 0 / Norway 1
  • Passes : Ivory Coast 343 / Norway 353
  • Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 85% / Norway 85%
  • xG : Ivory Coast 1.11 / Norway 1.13
Joueurs clés
  • Antonio Nusa (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
  • Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)
  • Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.7
  • Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 7.7
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Upcoming New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:01 Football : World Cup 2026: France and Sweden meet in Round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium
20:02 Football : World Cup 2026: Norway eliminate Ivory Coast thanks to Haaland and Nusa
21:01 World Cup 2026: France and Sweden meet in Round of 32 at New York New Jersey Stadium