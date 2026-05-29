World Cup 2026: Vinícius names Argentina and Messi among the top favorites

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Vinícius Júnior praised Argentina and its captain Lionel Messi, stating that the reigning world champions are naturally among the main candidates for the final title.

Brazilian forward Vinícius Júnior shared his analysis of Argentina’s chances as the 2026 World Cup nears, clearly placing La Albiceleste among the top favorites for the final victory. As the reigning world champions, the team led by Lionel Scaloni will enter the competition with a title to defend and huge expectations. The final list of 26 players selected for the World Cup is set to be revealed in the coming hours.

When asked about Argentina’s chances, the Real Madrid winger expressed great confidence in the Argentine group and, especially, in Lionel Messi. “I will also pick Argentina as one of the favorites for the World Cup because they are the reigning champions, they have a lot of confidence, and they have Messi,” Vinícius said in an interview with CazeTV. The Brazilian did not hide his admiration for the captain of Inter Miami CF, whom he still sees as capable of turning a match around on his own.

“He always brings something unique; you can never predict what he will do,” added the Brazilian international. Drawn into Group J, Argentina will face Algeria, Jordan, and Austria in the first round. Meanwhile, Vinícius’s Brazil will meet Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in Group C.





