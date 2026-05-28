Benin: Brigadier General Djimon Dieudonné Tévoédjrè appointed commander of the Republican Guard

By decree No. 2026-323, President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni

Brigadier General Djimon Dieudonné Tévoédjrè is officially appointed as the Commander of the Republican Guard.

This presidential decision comes as part of the gradual restructuring of the defense and security forces initiated since the new head of state’s assumption of office. By appointing a general officer of this rank to lead this elite unit, the executive reaffirms its commitment to entrust highly sensitive positions within the security apparatus to experienced personnel.

Securing high institutions and command rigor

The Republican Guard is a major component of the Beninese armed forces, with the main missions of protecting the president of the Republic, ensuring the security of the high authorities of the state, as well as safeguarding presidential sites and republican institutions.

The appointment of Brigadier General Djimon Dieudonné Tévoédjrè aligns with a series of decrees issued in recent days to structure the top administration at the Marina Palace. The new commander will be responsible for leading this strategic unit, ensuring discipline, operational responsiveness, and the loyalty of the troops in the face of the country’s contemporary security challenges.