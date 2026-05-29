Presidential election 2026 in Benin: the Court of Auditors urges candidates to submit their campaign accounts.

The Court of Auditors has invited the various candidates in the presidential election of April 2026 to submit their campaign accounts and the supporting documents related to them. The submissions are expected by midnight on June 22nd at the latest.

The Court of Auditors has issued a call to the candidates who participated in the presidential election on April 12, 2026, asking them to deposit their campaign execution accounts. The announcement was made through a radio-television communiqué signed by the president of the institution, Ismath Bio Tchané Mamadou.

More than a month after the announcement of the final results of the presidential election, the judicial institution responsible for controlling public finances reminds the various candidates of their legal obligations regarding financial transparency.

According to the communiqué, the pairs of candidates are invited to submit their campaign accounts accompanied by the required supporting documents. The submissions will take place at the registry of the Court of Auditors, at its headquarters in Porto-Novo, located not far from the prefecture, or at the Cotonou annex located in the Gbédjromédé neighborhood.

The deadline set for this procedure is Monday, June 22, 2026, at midnight, strictly enforced.

The Court of Auditors specifies that this process is in compliance with the regulatory provisions in force. These provisions grant a period of 60 days from the proclamation of the election results for the deposit of campaign execution accounts.

In its note, the institution also warns that failure to comply with this obligation exposes the candidates concerned to the penalties provided for by the regulations.

As a reminder, two pairs were in the running during the presidential election on April 12, 2026. They are the duo Romuald Wadagni – Mariam Chabi Talata, representing the presidential movement, and the team Paul Hounkpè – Rock Hounwanou, supported by the party Force Cauris pour un Bénin Émergent (FCBE).