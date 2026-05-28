Presidential decree: Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui and Modeste Tihounté Kérékou appointed as mission managers for political affairs.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, signed decree No. 2026-328 on Thursday, May 28, 2026, appointing individuals to the presidency of the Republic.

By this official act, Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui and Modeste Tihounté Kérékou are joining the Marina Palace as political mission officers to the Head of State.

These appointments mark the return to the inner circle of power of two major figures from the outgoing governance. Gaston Cossi Dossouhoui, who led the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries for several years, and Modeste Tihounté Kérékou, former Minister of Small and Medium Enterprises and Employment Promotion under Patrice Talon, are now bringing their experience to serve the new President of the Republic.

​Political Interface and Strategic Balances

The integration of these political figures comes just days after the formation of President Romuald Wadagni’s first government. By entrusting political mission roles to seasoned players, President Wadagni is establishing a strategic anchor at the presidency to smooth relations with the political class.

The duo’s essential mission will be to provide their expertise in analyzing local dynamics and advising the Head of State on the political orientations of the seven-year term, thereby ensuring the necessary interface between the technical high-level management of projects and the realities of the political ground.