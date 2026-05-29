Benin: Colonel Major Gabin Abel Chahounka appointed Director of the Military Cabinet of the Presidency.

This decision comes on the same day as the appointment of the new commander of the Republican Guard, confirming the acceleration of the reshaping of key commands within the national security apparatus. By placing this senior officer at the head of his military office, the head of state surrounds himself with top-tier expertise for managing defense affairs.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has sealed a new appointment within the high military hierarchy through decree No. 2026-322 of May 28, 2026. By this official act, Major Colonel Mètohokan Gabin Abel Chahounka is promoted to the position of Director of the Military Office of the President of the Republic.

Strategic Interface and Defense Coordination

The direction of the Military Office of the Presidency of the Republic is a highly strategic position of trust at the heart of the executive power.

Major Colonel Gabin Abel Chahounka will primarily be tasked with ensuring direct interface between the head of state, the supreme commander of the armed forces, and the various components of the national defense and security forces.

His missions will notably include:

​ Strategic advice: To enlighten the President of the Republic on issues related to national security, military operations, and crisis management.

To enlighten the President of the Republic on issues related to national security, military operations, and crisis management. ​ Joint coordination: To monitor the implementation of presidential directives with the general staff and the technical departments of the armed forces.

To monitor the implementation of presidential directives with the general staff and the technical departments of the armed forces. ​Cooperation follow-up: To supervise matters of bilateral and multilateral military cooperation in a regional context marked by complex security challenges.

This appointment completes the consolidation of the technical and security team surrounding President Romuald Wadagni at the Marina Palace for the beginning of this new term.