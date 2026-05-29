LDC: Henry and Kimpembe expected to present the trophy before the PSG–Arsenal final.

On the eve of the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, Thierry Henry and Presnel Kimpembe could be involved in the trophy presentation on the pitch. A symbolic tradition that the Parisian defender has already described as a “great honor” as the European clash approaches.

According to information from Parisien, the pre-final ceremony of the Champions League could bring together two iconic figures from the finalist clubs: Thierry Henry, a legend of Arsenal, and Presnel Kimpembe, a symbol of Paris Saint-Germain, would be tasked with presenting the trophy on the pitch before kick-off. This is now a well-established tradition ahead of the UEFA Champions League final, which calls for former standout players from both finalist teams to participate in this symbolic moment.

Last year, this task was assigned to Javier Pastore and Javier Zanetti, just minutes before PSG’s impressive victory against Inter Milan in Munich. Presnel Kimpembe has confirmed that he has been selected by the Parisian club to represent PSG during this ceremonial sequence. “It is a great honor to represent Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final,” he stated. The central defender also added: “I hope this brings good luck to the team and all the Parisian supporters.“





