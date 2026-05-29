Benin: Army General Bertin Bada appointed advisor for defense and security to the Head of State

President Romuald Wadagni issued decree No. 2026-324 on Thursday, May 28, 2026, appointing Air Force General Bertin Bada to the position of Advisor for Defense and Security to the President of the Republic.

This appointment complements a series of strategic decrees signed on the same day, which saw the renewal of the command of the Republican Guard and the leadership of the military cabinet of the presidency. By elevating this general officer of the air force to this high-trust position, the head of state secures the expertise of one of the highest-ranking officers in the armed forces to guide the policy for protecting the territory and the country’s foremost citizen.

The role of Advisor for Defense and Security to the head of state is of utmost importance in the decision-making architecture at the Marina Palace.

With the installation of this high military command, President Romuald Wadagni finalizes the tightening of his defense and security apparatus, combining technical rigor and field experience to initiate the implementation of his governance program.

It should be noted that before this appointment, Bertin Bada served as the Chief of Civil Cabinet under President Patrice Talon. His wife lost her life during the unfortunate events of Sunday, December 7, 2025, when a group of mutineers attempted to overthrow President Patrice Talon’s regime.