Champions League: PSG’s group facing Arsenal

On the eve of the Champions League final against Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain approaches the match with a nearly complete squad. The returns of Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembélé strengthen a Parisian team determined to retain its European title.

Paris Saint-Germain is ready for the most anticipated match of its season. On the eve of the Champions League final against Arsenal, the Parisian club unveiled a squad of 24 players called up by Luis Enrique to try to defend its European crown. And the big news for Parisian supporters is the returns of Achraf Hakimi and Ousmane Dembélé. Both key players, who had been struggling with injuries in recent days, are indeed included in the list selected by the Spanish coach and will be available for this continental clash.

A strong signal sent by PSG before this match against the Gunners, as the physical condition of both internationals had raised concerns for several days. Another notable return: that of Quentin Ndjantou. Out of action since December 2025 due to a hamstring injury, the young Parisian finally rejoins the professional squad at the best moment of the season. Luis Enrique will also rely on the usual core of his team with Marquinhos, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bradley Barcola, all present for this final where PSG will aim to achieve a second consecutive European title.

The Parisian squad: Hakimi, Beraldo, Marquinhos, Zabarnyi, Kvaratskhelia, Ruiz, Ramos, Dembélé, Doué, Vitinha, Lee, Hernandez, Mayulu, Mendes, Dro, Barcola, Chevalier, Zaïre-Emery, Safonov, Ndjantou, Mbaye, Pacho, Neves, Marin.





