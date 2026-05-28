2026 Unity Cup: Jamaica eliminates India and joins Nigeria in the final

After defeating India (2-0) Wednesday night in London, Jamaica has qualified for the final of the 2026 Unity Cup. The Reggae Boyz will face Nigeria again for a highly anticipated rematch of the previous edition’s final.

Jamaica will meet Nigeria in the final of the 2026 Unity Cup after their solid victory over India (2-0) Wednesday night at The Valley. The Reggae Boyz quickly took control of the match thanks to Courtney Clarke, who scored the opening goal in the 8th minute. Dominating the play, the Jamaicans sealed their victory late in the match with a goal from Kaheim Dixon, who scored ten minutes before the end.

This match will see Jamaica and Nigeria face each other in the final of the tournament for the second consecutive edition. Last year, the Super Eagles claimed the trophy after a thrilling penalty shootout (5-4), following a 2-2 draw at the end of regulation time. The final of this 2026 edition will take place Saturday at The Valley in London, in a match that promises another spectacular clash between the two teams.





