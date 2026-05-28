World Cup 2026: Vinícius sees Spain among the top favorites

With just a few weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup, Vinícius Junior has identified Spain as one of the main contenders for the title. The Brazilian forward from Real Madrid particularly praised the collective quality of La Roja and the growing impact of Lamine Yamal on the international scene.

The Real Madrid winger, Vinícius Junior, believes that Spain is among the top favorites for the 2026 World Cup. The Brazilian international highlighted the recent triumph of La Roja at the Euros as well as the emergence of Lamine Yamal, a young prodigy from FC Barcelona, who is already considered one of the most talented players of his generation. “Spain is one of the favorites for the World Cup. They won the Euros and have a player like Lamine Yamal,” Vinícius shared in an interview with Cazé TV.

The Brazilian was full of praise for the Barcelona winger: “Lamine is already one of the best players in the world. Fans pay to see players like him.” Placed in Group H of the World Cup, Spain will face Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde, and Uruguay during the group stage. La Roja will be aiming to secure a second World Cup star, sixteen years after their only title in 2010 in South Africa.





