Atlético Madrid: Barça pulls out €100 million for Julián Álvarez

Barça has made big moves in the transfer market by submitting a €100 million offer to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez. This offensive has not been well received by the Colchoneros, while the Argentine international is already looking for a change of scenery.

FC Barcelona has gone on the offensive for Julián Álvarez. The Catalan club has submitted an initial official offer estimated at €100 million to Atlético Madrid in order to secure the services of the Argentine striker. According to information from Fabrizio Romano, this proposal does not include bonuses or players as part of the deal, with Barcelona betting on a straight cash offer to persuade the Colchoneros.

However, from the Madrid side, this approach has not been appreciated at all. The Atlético management is particularly annoyed by the timing of the Catalan offensive as well as by the very structure of the offer submitted in recent hours. Nevertheless, the case remains open. No agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs, although the situation could quickly evolve in the coming days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Julián Álvarez has already expressed his desire to leave Atlético, a factor that could weigh in the next stages of negotiations. The Italian journalist specifically noted on X: “Barcelona has sent its first official offer to Atlético Madrid for Julián Álvarez, amounting to €100 million. No bonuses, no player included. Atlético has been unhappy with the situation for the past 24 hours, but Julián has already requested to leave.”





