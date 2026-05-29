Ebola: Nigeria raises alert level in response to the threat of the Bundibugyo variant

Nigeria has strengthened its health surveillance system in response to the growing threat of the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus, which is already present in several regions of East and Central Africa. Although no cases have been detected in the country, authorities fear the importation of the virus due to significant migratory flows and cross-border exchanges.



Nigeria is boosting its health vigilance. In light of the spread of the Bundibugyo variant of the Ebola virus in East and Central Africa, Nigerian authorities have placed several strategic regions of the country under enhanced surveillance to prevent any importation of the virus. The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has specifically targeted Lagos, Abuja, and several border states considered particularly exposed due to their international airports, seaports, and significant migratory flows.

Even though no cases have been confirmed in Nigeria so far, health authorities consider the risk to be high. Concerns are fueled by the situation in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the outbreak has already caused hundreds of deaths. The Bundibugyo strain is receiving special attention from specialists, as no approved vaccine or specific treatment is currently available against this variant of the virus. This situation is prompting authorities to accelerate preparedness measures.

The NCDC has activated its National Emergency Operations Centre and requested states to intensify health checks at borders, identify isolation centres, and strengthen protective equipment for medical personnel. In Lagos, the main point of entry into the country, authorities are keen to reassure the public. The health commissioner, Professor Akin Abayomi, has assured that surveillance measures remain fully operational.

This new alert brings back memories of the 2014 outbreak, when Nigeria successfully contained Ebola through a swift response that was praised at the time by the World Health Organization. Authorities are now calling for calm among the population while multiplying awareness campaigns to prevent panic and misinformation.