Benin: Fiacre Vidjingninou appointed director of communication at the presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has made a new strategic appointment within the state communication apparatus. By official decision, journalist Fiacre Vidjingninou is promoted to the position of Director of Communication at the Presidency of the Republic, thus strengthening the media setup of the Marina Palace at the beginning of this seven-year term.

This appointment comes in the wake of structural adjustments made at the top of the state, especially after the upgrade of the role of government spokesperson to that of a full ministerial portfolio. The arrival of this media professional at the communication direction of the presidency reflects the executive’s desire to separate government political messaging from the media management of the presidential institution itself.

Professionalization of the Marina’s media interface

A former correspondent for international media and a well-known figure in the journalistic landscape, Fiacre Vidjingninou will be responsible for coordinating the public image of the head of state, managing relations with national and international press, and overseeing the official communication channels of the presidency.

This choice aligns perfectly with Romuald Wadagni’s governance doctrine, which focuses on relying on technical and sectoral experts to lead key structures of high administration. By entrusting this direction to an experienced practitioner, the Marina Palace aims to optimize the transmission of institutional information and streamline the explanation of presidential reforms.