Market: Barça speeds up for Rashford, Anthony Gordon expected

FC Barcelona is preparing for a decisive summer in attack, aiming to secure Marcus Rashford permanently after his convincing loan, while also moving forward with the arrival of Anthony Gordon for an estimated amount of €72 million.

FC Barcelona has made its decision. The Catalan club has decided to exercise the option to permanently secure the services of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, while also progressing on a major parallel deal: the arrival of Anthony Gordon for an estimated amount of £70 million from Newcastle. The imminent transfer of the 23-year-old English winger to Catalonia has, however, sparked questions about Rashford’s future, despite having a strong season in the blaugrana shirt.

But according to information from the Daily Mail, the Barcelona management has never questioned its desire to retain the English international. Discussions for a definitive agreement are expected to accelerate in the coming days, with the aim of finalizing a permanent transfer, rather than another loan. Loaned by Manchester United during the 2025-2026 season, Marcus Rashford has fully exploited his time at Camp Nou to revitalize his career. Under the management of Hansi Flick, the 28-year-old forward has regained his effectiveness, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

A sporting renaissance that has not gone unnoticed by the Catalan leaders, who are convinced by his contribution to the offensive project. For his part, the player has made his intentions clear. Rashford has already expressed that he wishes to continue the adventure in Catalonia beyond his loan, at a club where he feels he has regained stability and confidence.