World Cup 2026, Brazil: Neymar absent for 2 to 3 weeks

Victim of a calf injury, Neymar may miss the start of the 2026 World Cup, as the Brazilian striker will be sidelined for 2 to 3 weeks.

A tough blow for the Seleção just weeks before the 2026 World Cup. Initially reported to be suffering from a minor calf issue, Neymar’s medical situation has ultimately become more complicated. Tests carried out in recent days revealed a muscle injury that is more serious than anticipated, forcing the Brazilian staff to revise their preparation schedule.

The forward, who had already not participated in the group training this week, underwent a control MRI that clarified the nature of his injury. The diagnosis has come in: a grade 2 injury, much more restrictive than a simple edema. A downtime of two to three weeks is now mentioned by the medical staff.

The team’s doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, officially announced the news at a press conference. “Neymar came to the training center yesterday and underwent an MRI that revealed a grade 2 injury to the calf. We estimate his return to competition in two to three weeks,” he stated, confirming an already certain absence for several preparation matches.

Immediate consequence: the Brazilian will miss friendly matches against Egypt and Panama, two key stages in the Seleção’s buildup. And according to several Brazilian media outlets, including Globo Esporte, his presence for the World Cup opener against Morocco now also seems very uncertain.

Beyond the simple schedule, it is mainly the fitness condition of the Brazilian star that raises concerns. As the group of the Seleção is structured around players on the rise, this new physical alert reignites questions.