“Portugal is better without Ronaldo,” the stunning statement from Taylor Twellman before the 2026 World Cup.

With just a few weeks to go until the 2026 World Cup, former American international Taylor Twellman sparked controversy by stating that Portugal performs better without Cristiano Ronaldo. A strong statement as the Al-Nassr star prepares to compete in his sixth World Cup.

The former American international Taylor Twellman claimed that Portugal shows its best face when Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the field. A bold remark just weeks before the kick-off of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament that the Al-Nassr forward is set to participate in for the sixth time in his career, a record that only Lionel Messi could also match this summer.

In an interview with ESPN, Twellman did not hesitate to provide a sharp analysis of the Portuguese national team led by Roberto Martinez. “ For Portugal, and I’m going to make a bold statement, it’s the best team Ronaldo has ever had around him at a World Cup,” he stated. He went even further: “I think Portugal is at its best when he’s not playing.”

These comments are likely to fuel the debate around the role of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner within a team now driven by a talented new generation. Drawn in Group K, the Portuguese team will face the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia in the group stage. Before entering the competition, Roberto Martinez’s men will take on Chile and Nigeria as part of their summer preparation.





