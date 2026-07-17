World Cup 2026: the referee for the Argentina – Spain final known

FIFA has officially appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to officiate the final of the 2026 World Cup between Spain and Argentina. He will be supported by a trio of experienced officials for this crucial match at MetLife Stadium.

FIFA has entrusted Slavko Vinčić with the officiating of the 2026 World Cup final, which will see Spain face Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Slovenian referee will be assisted by his countrymen Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Jordanian Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official.

This will be the fourth match officiated by Vinčić during this World Cup. So far, the Slovenian has refereed group stage matches between Brazil and Morocco, as well as between Jordan and Algeria.

He also officiated the Round of 16 match between Mexico and Ecuador. During that match, he sent off Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapié after applying the anti-discrimination protocol, commonly known as the “Vinícius Law.”