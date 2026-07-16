Benin: the Ministry of Justice denounces scams related to presidential pardons.

In Benin, the Ministry of Justice warns against individuals soliciting money from inmates or their families in exchange for a supposed listing on the list of beneficiaries of presidential pardon or sentence reduction.

The Beninese Ministry of Justice and Legislation raises the alarm. In a statement published on July 16, it indicated that it had been informed of fraudulent schemes targeting inmates and their relatives.

According to the ministry, individuals are demanding money under the pretense that they can secure an inmate’s name on a list of beneficiaries for presidential pardon or sentence reduction measures. To convince their victims, some go as far as “impersonating magistrates or various authorities.”

The authorities categorically deny these practices. “No payment, in any form, can be required or is required or accepted” in the context of a request for presidential pardon, parole, or sentence reduction, the statement emphasizes. The ministry adds that “no amount of money ensures or facilitates access to these measures.”

The government also reminds that the examination of files is based solely on the conditions stipulated by law. No prison or correctional authority, nor any intermediary, can intervene to influence or expedite the process.

In light of these actions, instructions have been given to public prosecutors to initiate criminal proceedings against those involved.

Finally, the ministry urges inmates, their families, and their loved ones to remain vigilant. It invites them to “pay nothing, trust no intermediary,” and to report any financial solicitation to the competent authorities.

The statement also reminds that presidential pardons are solely at the discretion of the head of state and “are not subject to any predetermined schedule.” Therefore, no one can promise or guarantee their attainment for a fee.