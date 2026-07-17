Benin: The Office of the Baccalaureate clarifies the procedure for candidates in “reserved cases” and the review of exam papers.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has published a statement addressed to candidates for the BAC 2026 regarding the “reserved cases” as well as those wishing to consult their answer scripts. The document details the required documents and the various deadlines to be met.

The Office of the Baccalaureate has made a public announcement providing details on the handling of candidates classified as “reserved cases” and the procedures for consulting answer scripts following the 2026 session of the Baccalaureate.

According to the statement, “eligible candidates who, for various reasons, are no longer able to take the physical education and sports exams” are invited to submit a file to the secretariat of the Office of the Baccalaureate. This must include a handwritten request, a medical certificate, and a photocopy of the convocation.

However, the Office specifies that candidates who have already submitted a file at the correction-deliberation centers “are no longer required to do so again.” Furthermore, all candidates affected by “reserved cases” are summoned to CEG Sainte Rita in Cotonou on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 8 a.m., for the continuation of the assessments.

The statement also informs that the register for consulting answer scripts will be open from Monday, July 20 to Monday, July 27, 2026. Candidates wishing to consult their scripts must provide a photocopy of their grades, a information form to be picked up at the secretariat of the Office of the Baccalaureate, as well as a receipt to be obtained from the same institution.