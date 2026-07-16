World Cup 2026, Argentina: Messi expects a “very tight” final against Spain.

Qualified for the final of the 2026 World Cup after their victory against England, Argentina will face Spain on Sunday. Lionel Messi expects a high-level duel against a Roja he knows perfectly well.

Argentina is just one step away from a new world title. After defeating England (2-0) in the semi-finals on Wednesday, the Albiceleste will challenge Spain on Sunday in the final of the 2026 World Cup. After the match, Lionel Messi looked ahead to this much-anticipated encounter. The Argentine captain expects a particularly contested clash against a Spanish team he considers among the best at the moment.

“Spain is a fantastic team, with exceptional players. They play very high-quality football,” confessed the Inter Miami forward to reporters. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner also emphasized his deep understanding of the Spanish game, forged by his many years at FC Barcelona. “I know this team very well. It has developed a playing identity over the years. Several of its players are at Barça, a club that means a lot to me and that I continue to follow closely.”

Aware of the stakes, Messi anticipates a tightly contested final between two teams at the top of their game. “It will be a very special World Cup final. I expect an extremely close match,” concluded the captain of the Albiceleste. See you Sunday night for the verdict!