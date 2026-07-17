Zlatan Ibrahimović: “The French team doesn’t need a coach, but a manager like Zidane.”

As Zinédine Zidane is being announced as the future manager of the Blues after the 2026 World Cup, Zlatan Ibrahimović believes that the former Real Madrid coach must first establish his management style. According to the Swedish legend, the French team already has all the sports qualities needed to continue to shine.

The former Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimović, spoke about Zidane’s upcoming arrival at the helm of the French team. In an interview with Fox Sports before the third-place match of the 2026 World Cup between France and England, the ex-goal scorer of AC Milan believes that the French technician must primarily bring his own vision of management. Unless there’s an unlikely turnaround, Zidane will succeed Didier Deschamps at the end of the 2026 World Cup. “Zidane did an excellent job at Real Madrid. He won three Champions Leagues ,” Ibrahimović reminded.

The former Swedish international is convinced that the 1998 World Cup champion will continue the work accomplished by his predecessor. “ We all know he will take charge of the French team. I believe he will carry on the work that Didier Deschamps has built. He already has a squad of very high quality ,” he explained. For Ibrahimović, Zidane’s main challenge will now be to impose his own method. “ He will need to bring his management, his way of leading the group, and his vision. In my view, he is more of a manager than a coach, because this team doesn’t need a coach. It needs a manager,” concluded the former Swedish striker.