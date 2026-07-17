Tunisia: Moein Chaâbani appointed coach of the Carthage Eagles

The Tunisian Football Federation has found a successor for Hervé Renard. After several weeks of uncertainty, Moein Chaâbani is leaving RS Berkane to take the reins of the national team, with the agreement of the Moroccan club.

Tunisia has finally found its new head coach. After a disappointing performance at the 2026 World Cup and a short interim period managed by Hervé Renard for the last two matches of the Eagles of Carthage, the Tunisian Football Federation has officially announced Moein Chaâbani’s arrival at the helm of the team. The information was confirmed by RS Berkane, where the Tunisian coach had been in charge for two and a half years. In a statement, the Moroccan club indicated that it had received an official request from the Tunisian Federation to release its coach, who is under contract until June 30, 2027.

RS Berkane also revealed that Chaâbani had previously been approached twice by Tunisian football officials before this third, and ultimately successful, attempt. Aware of the importance of the national team coach’s role, the club chose not to oppose their coach’s departure. “Considering the particular importance of the national team coach’s position, as well as the patriotic significance of responding to one’s country’s call, RS Berkane showed understanding regarding this request,” the statement emphasizes.

The Moroccan club specified that this decision is part of the excellent relations between Moroccan and Tunisian football authorities, as well as in the spirit of cooperation that unites the two countries. At 44, Moein Chaâbani inherits a national team in search of renewal after a particularly challenging global campaign. His work at RS Berkane, marked by convincing results and several successes on the national and continental stage, convinced the Tunisian Federation to entrust him with the rebuilding of the Eagles of Carthage. His appointment marks the beginning of a new cycle for Tunisia, which hopes to quickly return to the heights of African football and achieve performances that live up to its ambitions.