Benin – France: Paris is trying to save its last positions in West Africa.

As diplomatic balances change in West Africa, Benin finds itself at the center of discussions involving France and Niger. According to information published by Africa Intelligence, Paris is closely monitoring the steps taken by Cotonou towards a rapprochement with Niamey and a possible reopening of the border between the two countries.

The specialized media reports that General Pascal Yanni, head of the French Command for Africa until August 1st, has engaged in numerous exchanges with Beninese authorities, particularly with President Romuald Wadagni. These discussions reportedly focused on the regional security situation and the consequences of a full resumption of relations between Benin and Niger.

According to Africa Intelligence, Pascal Yanni emphasized the importance of French military cooperation for Benin’s security. He stated that “Benin might not be able to face security problems without French support,” adding that “it is precisely the French military who provide security where Africans cannot cope.”

These statements, reported by the media, reflect French concerns regarding the evolution of the security setup in the region. They come as Cotonou seeks to strengthen dialogue with its neighbors and diversify its partnerships.

A Border Under Pressure

The question of reopening the border between Benin and Niger remains at the heart of discussions. Closed since 2023, it represents a significant economic and diplomatic issue for both countries. Nigerien authorities are seeking clarifications about the presence of foreign military forces in Benin, particularly in areas close to their territory.

According to reports, Niamey considers this issue an important element in the process of normalizing relations with Cotonou. At this stage, however, Beninese authorities have not announced any official decision regarding a possible modification of their military cooperation with France.

In 2024, Paris established the French Command for Africa, entrusted to General Pascal Yanni, as part of the reorganization of its military presence on the continent. This structure is responsible for coordinating defense partnerships and exchanges with the relevant African states.

Before his announced departure on August 1st, Pascal Yanni made several trips to Africa. His meeting with Romuald Wadagni is part of a series of consultations dedicated to defense issues, regional security, and bilateral cooperation.

According to Africa Intelligence, discussions also covered Benin’s position regarding Niger. France hopes that Cotonou will take security issues into account before making any major changes in its relations with Niamey. For his part, Romuald Wadagni has initiated several diplomatic initiatives aimed at reviving relations with neighboring countries and strengthening regional cooperation.

Under the presidency of Patrice Talon, Benin developed a close cooperation with France, particularly in security, economy, and culture. The new administration seems willing to maintain these partnerships while placing a greater emphasis on dialogue with the states in the sub-region.