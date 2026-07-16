Benin: here are the centers selected for the oral exams of the Bac 2026

Final stretch for the candidates eligible for the baccalauréat, single session of June 2026. The oral exams will be held on Friday, July 17, starting at 7 AM, in the examination centers selected across the country. The Baccalauréat Office also reminds that the results of the second deliberation are already available on the platform eresultat.bj.

Candidates eligible for the baccalauréat, single session of June 2026, will take the oral exams this Friday, July 17, the last stage of the examination before the announcement of the final results.

The exams will start at 7 AM in the various examination centers distributed by department. Candidates are asked to arrive on time at the center assigned to them, carrying the required documents. The Baccalauréat Office has published the distribution of the examination centers to help candidates find their location for the exams.

Moreover, the institution reminds that the results of the second deliberation are already available on the government platform eresultat.bj. Concerned candidates can consult them before participating in the oral exams.

At the end of this stage, the juries will proceed with the final deliberations before the publication of the final results of the baccalauréat, single session of June 2026.

List of Selected Examination Centers