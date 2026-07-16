CELTIIS Cash and UBA Benin launch “Bank to Wallet”, a new step towards financial inclusion.

CELTIIS Cash and UBA Bénin officially launched the Bank to Wallet / Wallet to Bank service this Thursday in Cotonou, a solution that allows customers to instantly transfer funds between their bank account and their electronic wallet. This innovation, the result of a strategic partnership between the two institutions, aims to simplify access to financial services and enhance financial inclusion in Bénin.

CELTIIS Cash and UBA Bénin officially launched their new Bank to Wallet / Wallet to Bank service this Thursday in Cotonou, which now allows customers to instantly transfer money between their UBA bank account and their CELTIIS Cash electronic wallet. Presented at a press conference followed by a technical demonstration and the signing of the partnership, this innovation aims to bring traditional banking services closer to mobile money to strengthen financial inclusion in Bénin.

Representing the CEO of Celtiis, Omar Guèye Ndiaye, the director of CELTIIS Cash, Hermann Lanse, highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration. “By joining the CELTIIS Bank to Wallet ecosystem today, UBA Bénin is not just signing a commercial agreement. It is aligning with a common ambition: to break down the barriers between traditional banking and the world of mobile money to provide our fellow citizens with a seamless experience,” he stated.

According to the head of CELTIIS Cash, this new milestone fits into the mission the operator has set since its creation. “Every day, our teams work to bring technology closer to the actual needs of the communities, to make digitization a concrete lever for inclusion, and not a privilege reserved for a few,” he affirmed before journalists and institutional partners.

According to Hermann Lanse, launching this service goes beyond mere commercial boundaries. “What we are celebrating today is not just a new service. It is another step towards a more inclusive, connected society that is closer to its citizens,” he emphasized, suggesting that “true innovation is not measured by its complexity or sophistication, but by its ability to simplify people’s daily lives.”

The CEO of UBA Bénin, Charles Koné, praised the partnership, stating that it meets a concrete need of users. “Being able to access funds 24/7 is a major advancement,” he said. He reminded that this constant availability can benefit “an agricultural worker, a merchant, or a transporter, in both rural and urban areas.”

For the bank leader, the impact of this innovation goes beyond convenience. “Today, financial inclusion in Africa is an essential lever in the fight against poverty and the stimulation of the economy,” he explained. “(…) When bank branches are closed, enabling citizens to access their financial resources at any hour of the day or night can sometimes make all the difference, even save a life,” he added.

Charles Koné also highlighted the potential of this interconnection between the two institutions. “UBA Bénin now has nearly 1.3 million customers. This probably represents nearly 1.6 million bank accounts, all of which can now be linked to CELTIIS electronic wallets,” he noted, before inviting the public to adopt this new service.

Overview of the Bank to Wallet Service

The Bank to Wallet service from CELTIIS now allows customers to easily transfer money between their bank account and their electronic wallet via the WAA app or the USSD code *889#. This innovation aims to enhance financial inclusion by offering fast, simple, and accessible operations, even for users without a CELTIIS number.

Thus, any user can download the app, create their electronic wallet, and link their bank account with ease. One of the main innovations of this system is the possibility to connect a bank account without needing to visit a branch. This operation can be performed directly from their phone.

Through the USSD channel, it’s as simple as dialing *889# and following the different steps provided. If the number used matches the one registered with the bank, the account linking happens automatically and securely. For WAA app users, the process is even simpler: they just need to access the Bank menu, select the option to add a bank account, fill in the requested information, and then confirm the operation with their secret code.

Once the account or card is linked, the customer can conduct transactions independently, including transferring money from the bank account to the electronic wallet (Bank to Wallet) and vice versa (Wallet to Bank). This solution represents a major advancement in the modernization of financial services and the promotion of digital inclusion. It allows populations to have permanent access to their resources, wherever they are.

When questioned by journalists about the reliability of the system, given previous experiences sometimes marked by malfunctions on similar platforms, the officials assured that the service had undergone numerous tests before its launch.

“Before launching this service, many technical tests and pilot phases were carried out. All platforms were subjected to rigorous checks to ensure their stability, reliability, and security. Therefore, we are confident about their proper functioning,” the management responded.

The service promoters also clarified that the fees were designed with accessibility in mind. Transaction costs start at 50 FCFA, depending on the amount transferred, a level deemed lower than the expenses that would arise from bank branch visits.

Beyond technology, both partners emphasized user support. “For us, financial inclusion is not just about providing technology; it also involves supporting populations in its use,” they assured, announcing the continuation of awareness campaigns and demonstrations on the ground.

Through this partnership, CELTIIS Cash and UBA Bénin aim to accelerate the digitization of financial services in Bénin and offer both individuals and professionals a simpler, faster, and more secure access to their financial resources, anywhere and anytime.