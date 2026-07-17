Benin: record seizure of over 5,500 mobile phones at the Hillacondji border

The Benin Customs has just made a major move in its fight against cross-border fraud.

On Sunday, July 12, 2026, a large-scale operation carried out at the southwestern border of the country intercepted a significant shipment of phones fraudulently imported into the national territory.

The agents of the Hillacondji Customs Brigade, under the command of Captain Fortuné Allagbé, managed to block the shipment before it could be dispersed into illegal distribution circuits. A total of 5,574 smuggled Android mobile phones were seized.

This operation is a direct result of meticulous intelligence work and active surveillance carried out by the customs teams on the ground.

​Preservation of the economy and zero tolerance

This large-scale seizure is part of the comprehensive strategy against fraud initiated by the Director General of Customs, Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou. It highlights the intensification of border controls and the enhanced targeting of criminal networks.

By neutralizing this trafficking, the customs administration aims to achieve several key objectives: