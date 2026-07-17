Abomey-Calavi: 52 arrests and significant seizures during the dismantling of two ghettos in Godomey.

A team from the Godomey district police station carried out a major operation on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. This intervention led to the dismantling of two ghettos, the arrest of fifty-two suspects, and the seizure of several illegal products.

The law enforcement agencies targeted two areas known for harboring illegal activities in the commune of Abomey-Calavi. Conducted on the same day, the two operations focused on the Hêvié-Liclan area for the first raid and a ghetto located at the old market of Togoudo for the second.

According to the police report, the individuals arrested at these locations were engaged in trafficking, marketing, and consuming psychotropic substances, settling in these ghettos to act out of sight.

Psychotropic products, hemp, and seized motorcycles

A thorough search of the two sites allowed the police to make a significant seizure of 285 psychotropic tablets and a considerable amount of hemp. Pipes specifically intended for consuming hemp, a sum of cash, several mobile phones, and other seized items are held as evidence for the investigation. The police also seized four motorcycles of questionable origin.

The 52 individuals apprehended during this dual operation will be presented to the public prosecutor. The subsequent proceedings will determine the criminal charges against each of them.

This raid is part of the ongoing fight by security forces against drug trafficking and the proliferation of ghettos in the commune of Abomey-Calavi.