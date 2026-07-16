Affair of the party Le Libéral: the CRIET refuses to release a co-defendant of Richard Boni Ouorou.

The Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) rejected, on Thursday, July 16, a request for provisional release filed by the lawyers of one of the co-defendants in the case involving Richard Boni Ouorou. This decision keeps the three defendants in custody while the investigation continues.

A new episode in the Richard Boni Ouorou case. The Chamber of Liberties and Detention of the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) rejected a request for provisional release made by the lawyers of one of the detainees linked to the politician on Thursday, July 16.

According to Bip Radio, Richard Boni Ouorou, president of the Liberal Party, was seen in the special jurisdiction’s premises on Thursday. However, according to one of his lawyers, he was not directly involved in the procedure reviewed that day. His presence was explained by the fact that all detainees related to the same case were brought before the court.

The hearing originated from the lawyers of one of the two other defendants who argued that the extension of their client’s detention was marred by a procedural irregularity. On this basis, they requested the Chamber of Liberties to order his provisional release, the same source reported.

After reviewing the request, the CRIET did not follow the defense’s arguments. The request was rejected, and the three defendants were returned to prison, where they remain in custody pending the continuation of the investigation.

Richard Boni Ouorou has been incarcerated since May 22, 2025. He is being prosecuted for alleged acts of corruption of a public official and money laundering, in a case linked to the process of obtaining the receipt for the Liberal Party. Two former officials from the Ministry of the Interior are also being prosecuted in the same case.

According to the information provided by the special public prosecutor at the start of the procedure, sums of money were allegedly paid to public officials to facilitate the administrative recognition process of the party. Richard Boni Ouorou denies these accusations. His defense contends that the payments in question were not intended to obtain an undue advantage and rejects any qualification of corruption.

The case remains at the investigation stage before the CRIET. To date, no trial date has been announced yet.