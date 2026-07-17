CRIET: rejection of the request for automatic release in the case involving Richard Boni Ouorou

The investigating chamber of the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET) rejected, this Thursday, July 16, 2026, a request for provisional release made by the defense of one of the defendants in the case involving political leader Richard Boni Ouorou. At the end of the hearing, the accused were returned to prison.

The request for provisional release was submitted by the lawyers of a co-detainee who disputed the legality of the extension of his pre-trial detention. Arguing that the procedure had a flaw, the lawyers called for the immediate release of their client. However, the CRIET did not follow their argument and rejected the petition.

Although Richard Boni Ouorou was seen in the premises of the special jurisdiction, his entourage clarified that he was not directly involved in this specific hearing.

​Recap of the facts and accusations

The accused in this case have been in custody since May 22, 2025. They are being prosecuted by the justice system for alleged acts of corruption of public agents and money laundering.

The prosecution accuses the political leader of having paid funds in order to obtain the approval of his political party. The lawyers of Richard Boni Ouorou completely reject these accusations, asserting from the outset of the proceedings that their client has committed no offense.