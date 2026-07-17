Driving license in Benin: a strengthened training pathway

The reform announced by the National Agency for Land Transport tightens access to the driver’s license. Candidates will be required to complete a minimum number of classes, pass the theory and driving tests separately, and then undergo an assessment in actual traffic. However, a single training fee has not been established by the state.

Obtaining a driver’s license in Benin is entering a new phase. The training and examination procedures are being revised to better supervise the learning of future drivers and enhance road safety.

Before the theoretical test, candidates must provide proof of at least 60 hours of theory classes and 30 hours of practical training at an accredited driving school. The theory and driving tests will now be two distinct stages. Passing the theory test will result in a certificate allowing the candidate to proceed to the practical examination.

To access this second test, the candidate must undertake practical training of at least six months or provide proof of 120 hours of actual driving. These hours must be documented in a training booklet and a tracking sheet issued by the driving school. According to reports from several Beninese media, the accelerated course relies on the justification of these 120 hours, without necessarily imposing a six-month wait.

The practical exam will also be more demanding. Beyond maneuvers in a designated area, candidates will be assessed in actual traffic, particularly in urban areas and on roads. The passing threshold is set at 14/20 for both the theory and driving tests.

The reform also introduces new categories, including B1 for three-wheeled and four-wheeled motor vehicles, as well as BEA for automatic transmission vehicles. An age exemption may be granted, under certain conditions and with parental consent, to candidates who are 17 years old for some categories.

The question of cost remains a key concern. Reports indicating a license costing nearly 700,000 FCFA do not correspond to an official fee. This amount has been presented as a simulation associated with the accelerated course by industry stakeholders. At this stage, no public text sets a uniform price for training at driving schools.

This new framework therefore places the quality of learning and driving experience at the heart of the issuance of licenses. Its practical application will be closely monitored by candidates, driving schools, and road users.