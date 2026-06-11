World Cup 2026: Mexico kicks off its tournament against South Africa

Mexico faces South Africa on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City, for the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, with kick-off scheduled for 8 PM in Benin. This match in Group A is meant to set the tone for the tournament for the Mexican team, the co-hosting nation, while the Bafana Bafana return to the finals with the ambition of making a strong start.

The duel pits two teams against each other who had already opened the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Sixteen years later, the stakes remain immediate for both sides, as they look to earn points in a group where the first result can weigh heavily on the future of the tournament.

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Mexico approaches this meeting with Javier Aguirre at the helm. He returned to the position in July 2024 and has reinforced the team’s momentum with two continental titles in 2025, the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup. In front of their fans, his team must bear the weight of a first World Cup match at home, in a stadium where expectations will be high.

Within the Mexican squad, Guillermo Ochoa remains a key figure. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is preparing to experience his sixth World Cup, an invaluable asset for a team looking to combine ball control, quick transitions, and efficiency in offensive areas. Mexico will need to convert this expected authority into results, without getting caught out during transitions.

South Africa arrives with Hugo Broos, the coach who led the Bafana Bafana to first place in Group C of the African qualifiers. This return to the World Cup, after a sixteen-year absence, places the team in front of a benchmark test against an opponent driven by their home fans and accustomed to major international challenges.

The South Africans can rely on key players such as Khuliso Mudau in defense and Teboho Mokoena in midfield. Their plan is likely to focus on compact organization and quick counterattacks, a strategy that could pose problems for Mexico if the Tri does not quickly find openings.

This first match of Group A thus concentrates two different urgencies. Mexico wants to kick off its tournament as co-hosts with a victory. South Africa aims to confirm its return to the highest level and avoid succumbing to the pressure of an opening match from the start.