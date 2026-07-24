Patrick Vieira is in pole position to become the head coach of Senegal.

Free from any commitment since his departure from Crystal Palace, Patrick Vieira could take a new role on the bench of the Senegalese national team. The former French international is among the leading candidates to succeed Pape Thiaw.

Patrick Vieira could soon make his return to the sidelines, this time at the national team level. According to information from Foot Mercato, relayed by journalist Fabrizio Romano, the former Crystal Palace coach is currently in talks with the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to become the new head coach of the Lions of Teranga. Discussions between the two parties have reportedly already begun, although the matter is still in a preliminary stage. To date, no agreement has been reached, and negotiations are ongoing.

The Senegalese federation has reportedly made the former captain of Arsenal one of its top priorities to succeed Pape Thiaw, who recently left his position. Throughout his coaching career, Patrick Vieira has managed several European clubs, including Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg, and Genoa, after also proving himself in the United States with New York City FC. His profile, combining high-level experience and knowledge of international football, appeals to Senegalese officials.

The head coach position became vacant following the separation between the FSF and Pape Thiaw. Despite a respectable run in the 2026 World Cup, which ended with a qualification for the knockout stage, the Lions of Teranga saw their journey halted against Belgium. If discussions conclude successfully, Patrick Vieira would experience his first role at the helm of a national team. He would then be tasked with keeping Senegal among the top football nations in Africa and preparing for the upcoming continental and international challenges.