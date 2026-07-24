The Nigerian Vice President visits the GDIZ: Abuja draws inspiration from the Beninese experience.

As part of strengthening economic relations between Benin and Nigeria, an important high-level Nigerian delegation is undertaking an official visit to Benin. Led by the Vice President of Nigeria, this mission includes the governors of Kwara, Imo, Jigawa, Plateau, Katsina, and Zamfara, along with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security and several senior officials from the federal government.

The agenda for this visit includes the Nigerian delegation visiting the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), located in the municipality of Abomey-Calavi. There, discussions are planned with representatives of the Beninese government, investors, and teams from ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms, responsible for the development and management of this industrial hub.

The main objective for Abuja is to analyze the Beninese model to enhance the implementation of its own agro-industrial transformation special zones program. The Nigerian authorities intend to draw inspiration from Benin’s successes in several key areas: agricultural value addition, establishment of modern industrial infrastructures, attracting investments, strengthening local skills, and directing production towards export markets.

A particular focus on the textile hub and the rapprochement between Cotonou and Abuja

Within the GDIZ, the delegation’s attention will be particularly directed towards the textile park, a complex operating under a fully integrated production scheme, ranging from cotton spinning and weaving to fabric treatment and clothing manufacturing.

This visit marks the first time a Nigerian leader of this rank has come to Benin since President Romuald Wadagni’s official trip to Lagos, where he was received by his counterpart Bola Tinubu. On that occasion, both heads of state reaffirmed their shared commitment to revitalize bilateral cooperation and strengthen the historical ties that bind Cotonou and Abuja.