World Cup 2026: time, stadium, and stakes of the South Korea – Czech Republic match

South Korea faces the Czech Republic on Friday, June 12, 2026, at 02:00 GMT, at Estadio Guadalajara, for its first match in Group A of the 2026 World Cup. This group stage match will kick off the race for qualifying spots in a group also made up of Mexico and South Africa.

The match pits two teams with different profiles against each other. South Korea comes in with the experience of regular participation at the highest global level, while the Czech Republic returns to the World Cup after two decades of absence. For both teams, the first result will quickly weigh on group management.

The context adds pressure to the sporting stakes. In a format where every point can shift calculations from the very first day, a victory would provide an immediate advantage in the fight for qualification to the knockout stage. A draw would leave both teams under pressure before their upcoming meetings against other group opponents.

South Korea relies on a core group centered around Son Heung-min, Hwang In-beom, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae. The Czech Republic, on the other hand, features key players like Tomáš Souček, Tomáš Holeš, and Patrik Schick. These elements give the matchup a significant tactical interest, with Korean speed in transitions and Czech solidity in defensive phases.

The Guadalajara match will also serve as a test of emotional management. The Asian team will seek to confirm its consistency in the tournament, while the European squad must turn its return to the global stage into points at the outset.

Focus on South Korea

South Korea enters another World Cup with an established status in Asia. Its qualification extends a series of consecutive participations, making it one of the most consistent teams on the continent in the competition.

Under the direction of Hong Myung-bo, the team retains familiar anchors. Son Heung-min remains the most prominent face of the squad, thanks to his international experience and offensive role. Around him, Lee Kang-in adds creativity between the lines, Hwang In-beom structures the midfield, and Kim Min-jae is a major pillar in the defensive axis.

The South Korean collective profile is based on intensity, discipline, and the ability to attack quickly after regaining possession. This identity could weigh heavily against a Czech team known for its compactness, especially if the Koreans manage to accelerate ball exits and exploit spaces behind the opposing block.

The first match should also allow South Korea to avoid a closed-off start. In a group where Mexico will play with the weight of being the host nation and where South Africa will seek to create a favorable power dynamic, the South Koreans must not let points slip away from the outset.

Focus on the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic returns to the World Cup after twenty years of absence. Its qualification came through European playoffs, with two victories earned on penalties against the Republic of Ireland and then Denmark. This journey gives its return a special dimension and confirms its ability to withstand high-pressure matches.

Since December 2025, Miroslav Koubek has been in charge of the squad. The 74-year-old former goalkeeper inherits a team that relies on experienced players and an organization often centered on collective rigor. Captain Tomáš Souček embodies this foundation, with Patrik Schick as an offensive reference and Tomáš Holeš among the key players in the defensive sector.

The Czech Republic is expected to excel in discipline, off-the-ball density, and set-piece efficiency. Facing a South Korea team capable of changing rhythm quickly, managing defensive transitions will be one of the key points as it enters the tournament.

For the Czechs, a positive result in Guadalajara would be more than just a good start. It would provide a solid base for the remainder of Group A and immediately validate their return to the World Cup in a pool where the balance could swing on narrow margins.

Aucun match Mondial 2026 disponible pour le moment.

Classements Mondial 2026 en attente des premiers resultats.