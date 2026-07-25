Benin

University Orientation 2026-2027: Launch of a national awareness campaign for new high school graduates

In order to guide new high school graduates in their transition to higher education, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research is organizing a national information and awareness campaign from July 30 to August 5, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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SUMMARY

This initiative aims to support the successful candidates of the June 2026 baccalaureate in making informed choices about their fields of study for the 2026-2027 academic year.

The official kickoff will take place on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at lecture hall 100 on the Sogbo-Aliho campus of the National University of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (UNSTIM) in Abomey, under the presidency of the Minister of Higher Education, Sèdami Medégan Fagla.

​Deployment of sessions in major university centers and cities of Benin

Starting August 3, awareness teams will travel to various locations across the country to meet with future students:

In the South and Ouémé, meetings will be held in Cotonou at the SADELER amphitheater of the Institute of Applied Biomedical Sciences (ISBA), in Abomey-Calavi at the Idris Déby Itno amphitheater, and in Porto-Novo at the ABIOLA amphitheater of the Higher Normal School (ENS).

In the Central and Northern regions, sessions will take place at the 1000 amphitheater of the University of Parakou (UP), at the People’s House in Djougou, at the amphitheater of the ENS of Natitingou, at the University Center of Dassa-Zoumè, and at the People’s House in Kandi.

​Registrations and practical advice on apresmonbac.bj

During these days of exchanges, new high school graduates will benefit from detailed presentations on the training offers of Benin’s public universities, the associated career prospects, and the admission criteria.

The steps for selecting fields on the dedicated digital platform apresmonbac.bj as well as the functioning of tele-education systems will also be explained to them.

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