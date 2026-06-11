World Cup 2026: Summary of the first half Mexico – South Africa

Mexico and South Africa have resumed play this Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico, in the first match of Group A of the 2026 World Cup. The score for this first half is yet to be confirmed, in a crucial match to kick off the group stage and establish an early position in the qualification race.

This match opens a highly anticipated group for Mexico, which qualified directly as a co-hosting nation of the tournament along with the United States and Canada. On the other side, South Africa arrives as the top team in its African qualification group, having concluded its campaign ahead of its direct competitors.

The updates available at half-time report no goalscorers or validated events to note as the game progresses. Therefore, the analysis of this first half should remain cautious, without drawing conclusions on the balance of power, possession, or the volume of chances.

For both teams, the stakes extend beyond the immediate result. A good start in a World Cup group often impacts the management of the next two matches, especially in an initial phase where every point can alter the qualification calculations.

Mexico Must Manage Its World Cup Debut

The team led by Javier Aguirre approaches this encounter with particular pressure, that of a host nation expected to perform well from its first match. The setting is significant for a Mexican team accustomed to major global events and bolstered by several experienced players.

Guillermo Ochoa, César Montes, Edson Álvarez, and Raúl Jiménez are among the key names associated with this Mexican roster. At half-time, adjustments may focus on the quality of their build-up play, their use of the flanks, and their ability to maintain continuity in offensive sequences without exposing themselves during transitions.

Hugo Broos’s South Africa enters this tournament supported by a solid qualification campaign in the CAF zone. The Bafana Bafana secured their ticket by finishing first in their group, with five wins, three draws, and two losses.

Ronwen Williams, Siyanda Xulu, Teboho Mokoena, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are among the important players in this squad. For the second half, areas for adaptation may involve managing weaker moments, accuracy in ball distribution, and efficiency in forward movements, against an opponent supported by its home crowd.

The resumption must confirm the direction of this first match in Group A. At this stage, only validated information indicates that Mexico and South Africa remain engaged in a match of great importance for their entry into the 2026 World Cup.

Aucun match Mondial 2026 disponible pour le moment.

Classements Mondial 2026 en attente des premiers resultats.