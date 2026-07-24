Benin

Installation of the 1st term of the Beninese Senate: the preparatory meeting was held this Friday in Cotonou.

The newly established members of the Senate gathered for the first time this Friday, July 24, 2026, at the Sofitel in Cotonou. This preparatory meeting, which took place behind closed doors for nearly two hours, was dedicated to final adjustments for the official installation ceremony scheduled for July 30, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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SUMMARY

At the end of the discussions, Me Robert Dossou, who chaired the proceedings in place of the oldest member, former president Nicéphore Soglo, who was absent, spoke to BIP Radio. He specified that the discussions among the senators primarily focused on the practical organization and protocol of the installation ceremony.

A Nearly Complete Attendance

For this first gathering, attendance was notably strong. In total, 23 senators were present and participated in the preparatory work. Apart from the former head of state Nicéphore Soglo, the absence of Sacca Lafia was also noted during this session.

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