CRIET: Steve Wotto adopts a threatening tone at the bar, his trial postponed to October 5, 2026.

New development in front of the Court for the Suppression of Economic Crimes and Terrorism (CRIET) regarding the judicial case involving Steve Wotto.

During his appearance at the hearing, the defendant made an impression by adopting a particularly vehement posture and a threatening tone towards the court.

During the proceedings, Steve Wotto’s aggressive attitude and the virulence of his statements created intense tensions in the courtroom. In front of the judges, the defendant made direct declarations that forced the special jurisdiction to refocus the course of the exchanges.

Adjournment of the proceedings until October

In light of this situation and to allow for a continuation of the discussions in a calmer environment, the court has announced the postponement of the case. The different parties are summoned again for October 5, 2026, the date set for resuming the discussions in front of the CRIET.