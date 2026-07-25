Benin

Maritime security: the European Union offers an interceptor to the Beninese national navy.

As part of strengthening defense capabilities and securing maritime spaces, the European Union officially handed over an interceptor to the Benin Navy on Friday, July 24.

Edouard Djogbénou
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SECURITY
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SUMMARY

The official handover ceremony took place at the naval base in Cotonou in the presence of several Beninese military officials and institutional partners.

Funded through the European Peace Facility, this equipment is intended to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Beninese Armed Forces (FAB). It will enable denser surveillance of territorial waters and more effectively combat maritime threats, including piracy, smuggling, illicit trafficking, and unauthorized fishing.

Dynamic demonstration on the water

Following the official speeches, the event concluded with a dynamic demonstration at sea, showcasing the speed, maneuverability, and technical performance of this light military vessel. Designed specifically for rapid interventions and targeted boardings, this tool significantly strengthens Benin’s maritime security framework.

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