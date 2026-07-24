Energy sector in Benin: SBEE injects over 19 billion FCFA to modernize its electrical network

To meet the growing demand for electricity and address the obsolescence of certain infrastructures, the Beninese Electricity Company (SBEE) is implementing a massive investment plan estimated at over 19 billion FCFA.

Supported by the Government Action Program (PAG), this major initiative aims to restructure, expand, and rehabilitate the medium and low voltage distribution network across the entire national territory.

The main objective is to eradicate voltage drops, mitigate repeated power outages, and limit technical losses.

This large-scale program will extend across all twelve departments of Benin and will see the construction of nearly 800 kilometers of power lines, coupled with the installation or refurbishment of more than 160 transformation substations.

Field operations will revolve around three priority areas: the Grand South, the Central-North zone, and the reinforcement of existing lines. This reorganization will help relieve the burden on overloaded substations and effectively meet the energy needs of households and economic actors.

A direct impact on the daily lives of subscribers and the local economy

Spanning a period of fourteen months, the commissioning of the new infrastructures will occur gradually as the projects progress.

Thus, the SBEE aims to ensure more stable electricity distribution, reduce the risk of damage to household and industrial appliances caused by voltage fluctuations, and simplify access to the network for new users, thereby strengthening the foundations of the country’s socio-economic development.