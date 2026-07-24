Official: Jurgen Klopp appointed national coach of Germany

Weeks after Germany’s early elimination from the 2026 World Cup, the German Football Association officially announced the appointment of Jürgen Klopp as head coach. The former Liverpool manager has the task of rejuvenating a Nationalmannschaft in search of renewal.

Germany is opening a new chapter in its history. Struck by another disappointment on the international stage, the Nationalmannschaft has entrusted Jürgen Klopp with leading the squad, tasked with giving new momentum to a European football giant that is losing its edge. This decision comes after the surprise elimination of Germany in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay. This setback hastened the end of Julian Nagelsmann’s tenure, which had started nearly three years earlier and concluded amidst strong criticism.

To succeed him, the German Football Association (DFB) quickly made Jürgen Klopp its priority. After several weeks of discussions with the German coach and Red Bull, where he held a position in sports management, an agreement was finally reached. DFB president Bernd Neuendorf announced that Klopp’s appointment had been unanimously approved by the association’s leaders. He also confirmed the composition of the new coaching staff, including Peter Krawietz, Pepijn Lijnders, and Sven Bender as assistants.

Two years after leaving Liverpool, where he made history by winning the Champions League and the Premier League, Klopp is making an unexpected return to the sidelines. Since his departure from Anfield, the 59-year-old coach had favored a role overseeing Red Bull’s football projects, notably with RB Leipzig and Paris FC. Frequently mentioned as a potential candidate for the Real Madrid coaching role, Klopp had consistently ruled out this possibility, even suggesting that his time on the sidelines was behind him. However, the challenge presented by the German national team ultimately changed the game.

His mission appears particularly demanding. Beyond restoring confidence within the Mannschaft, he will need to rebuild a competitive team capable of returning to the heights of international football. The first major appointments are not far off, with the Nations League in 2027, followed by Euro 2028 hosted in England and the World Cup in 2030, which will be the main objectives of this new era of German football.