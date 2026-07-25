Social Conference of the IAJP: Mgr Roger Houngbédji reviews the reforms in Benin and calls for placing humanity at the heart of development.

The Institute of Artisans of Justice and Peace (IAJP) gathered on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Cotonou, religious leaders, political actors, and several guests for a social conference focused on the theme: “Rule of Law and Political Alternation in Africa: A True Challenge for Stability and Development.”

The event was led by the metropolitan archbishop of Cotonou and president of the Episcopal Conference of Benin, Mgr Roger Houngbédji.

At the beginning of his speech, the prelate reminded that the development of the African continent depends as much on the quality of its institutions as it does on the abundance of its economic resources. To ensure sustainable growth, he urged African nations to consolidate the rule of law, improve governance, and guarantee fully independent justice.

The Example of Benin: Concrete Advances and Challenges for Freedoms

To support his remarks, Mgr Roger Houngbédji referred to the specific case of Benin. He praised the advances made in recent years to improve the business climate and strengthen the judicial framework, citing in particular the establishment of the Commercial Court, modernization of business law, and the creation of the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (Criet). These initiatives have helped to enhance the country’s position in international rankings.

However, the archbishop emphasized the persistent gray areas. He noted that some reforms remain controversial regarding respect for public freedoms, independence of justice, and democratic consolidation, reminding that economic indicators alone are not enough to build a solid democracy.

Human Development as an Absolute Priority

Recalling the principles of the Catholic Church’s Social Doctrine, the speaker insisted on the concept of integral human development. According to him, authentic development must place humans at the center of all public policies, go beyond mere financial performance, tangibly improve the daily lives of citizens, uphold social justice, and guarantee the dignity of each individual.

The Church, an Actor in Mediation and Peace

Mgr Roger Houngbédji also recalled the historical role of mediator played by the Church during times of political tension in Benin. From the post-electoral crisis of 2019 to the constant calls for dialogue ahead of the general elections of 2026, the ecclesiastical institution does not seek to replace republican bodies but works to facilitate reconciliation and preserve national stability.

In conclusion, the president of the Episcopal Conference urged all leaders on the continent to combine economic efficiency, autonomous justice, pluralism, and respect for fundamental rights to succeed in the challenge of development.