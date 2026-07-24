“I would choose Cristiano,” Chris Paul decides between Messi and Ronaldo.

When asked to choose the best player between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, NBA legend Chris Paul ultimately expressed his preference for the Portuguese captain. This choice is motivated by the admiration he has long held for the Lusitanian forward.

NBA legend Chris Paul has weighed in on one of the most iconic debates in global football. When questioned about the duel between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the former point guard favored the captain of the Portuguese national team. Both stars participated in the 2026 World Cup, which was won by Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal was eliminated in the round of 16 by La Roja, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina made it to the final before bowing to the Spaniards after extra time.

When asked to choose between the two five-time Ballon d’Or winners, Chris Paul acknowledged the difficulty of the task before explaining his choice. “It’s a tough question because Messi… but I would probably say Cristiano Ronaldo.” The former player for the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors then elaborated on his reasoning. “I have a lot of respect for both. When I watch Messi, I’m impressed by some of his goals and his passion. But Cristiano Ronaldo is the one I’ve followed the most over the years.”

Throughout their exceptional careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won 13 Ballon d’Or awards combined, leaving a lasting mark on the history of football and fueling a debate that continues to excite fans around the world.