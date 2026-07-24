Following the publication of the results of the Certificate of Primary Education (BEPC 2026), the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions (DEC) of the Ministry of Secondary Education has released the list of the top three candidates from each department.

Signed by the Director of Examinations and Competitions, Dr. Kuessi Fulbert Allognissode, this official ranking highlights academic excellence throughout the country.

At the top of the national ranking is young Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth, a student at the Military High School for Young Girls General Mathieu Kérékou (LMJFGMK) in Atacora, who achieved the national first place with an impressive average of 19.25 out of 20.

Top 3 by Department

Atacora

In Atacora, Akobi Banouin Lauren Ruth leads the departmental and national ranking with 19.25 out of 20. She is followed by Tankaya Exaucée Yeto Grâce, also from LMJFGMK, with an average of 19.20. The third position goes to Atta Imorou Marouzoukath from CPEG Holy Family with 18.95 out of 20.

Alibori

In the Alibori department, the first place is awarded to Adamou Bakparakpe Marzoukatou from CPEG Catholic Ozanam in Kandi with an average of 18.70. Yegbe Princesse Bijoulène from the same institution takes second place with 18.10, while Adjagbo Tamingnon Ezéchiel from CPEG Champagnat completes the trio with 17.90.

Atlantique

In Atlantique, Koudjale Ahouéfa Arielle Marilyne from CPEG Sainte Thérèse de l’Enfant Jésus de Calavi rises to the top with 19.05 out of 20. DOSSOUHOUI Fifamè Anita Exaucée from CPEG Pierre Joseph de Clorivière takes second place with 18.90. Whannou Sérath Shélémia Abigail from CPEG Brice Sinsin closes the departmental podium with 18.65.

Borgou

In Borgou, Agonnoude Gédéon Persévérand from the Hibiscus Primary School takes the lead with 19.10 out of 20. He is closely followed by Aïkpe Djroton Henriqué Michel with 18.95 and Agbognihoue Mahuna Jean-Sidoine Dylan with 18.85, both students at the Military Prytanée of Bembèrèkè (PMB).

Collines

The Collines department is led by Yabi Olabiyi Tobie from CPEG CMC LSS with an average of 18.50. Sossa Cyrus Parel from CEG Kpataba seizes the second place with 17.85, followed by Gbedji Otniel Mendel from CEG 3 Savalou who scores 17.80.

Couffo

In Couffo, the entire top trio comes from CPEG Catholic of Azovè. Sagbohan Akorédé Briand Daryl ranks first with 18.30, Gbadessi Débora Marie Grâce second with 17.75, and Agbokou Dodji Ariel Cyrus Dorian third with 17.70.

Donga

For Donga, Glodjinon Farel Tadagbe Sobour from CCJPII Djougou occupies the first rank with 18.40. Affo Abdel Aziz Olayèmi from CEG Manigri ranks second with 18.25, and Kpera Lauréa Feryelle from CPEG Yves Rocher sits at third place with 18.15.

Littoral

In Littoral, Kpossou Kamel Kayodé from CPEG Catholic Père Aupiais captures the first position with 19.00 out of 20. Vinou Abayomi Donatien Mael from CPEG Catholic Cours de Soutien Scolaire takes second place with 18.85, followed by Kpadonou Radieu from CPEG ASSAFWA Les Élites with 18.84.

Mono

In Mono, Bossou Komi Favour Gontran from CPEG Catholic St PC de Lokossa takes the lead in the ranking with 18.95. Bessan Ange Bonheur from CEG 1 Comè ranks second with 18.90, while Yayi Mawuna Jolidon from CPEG Catholic de Comè completes the podium with 18.80.

Ouémé

Ouémé sees Atodjinou Donan Bristiale Eurydice from CEG1 Adjarra impose herself in the lead with an average of 19.00. Aboki Mahuclo Peace Karol from CPEG Saint Luc secures the second position with 18.90 and Ehoumi Adoun-Ola Ornella Fleur from CPEG Catholic Saint Pierre et Saint Paul ranks third with 18.85.

Plateau

In Plateau, the entire top trio comes from CPEG Catholic Sainte Claire de Pobè. Houngbo Uged Taminangni Amen finishes first with 17.95. He is followed closely by Gandonou Déli Noutinmin Astrid Osée and Houetenon Enapha Melvyne Gwladys, both tied with an average of 17.85.

Zou

Finally, in the Zou department, Mitokpe Fifamè Orianne Marie – Augustia from CPEG Catholic Saint François d’Assise shines at first place with 18.05. Aitchedji Don – Geho Houhlon Mahuton from CPEG Catholic Monseigneur Steinmetz arrives second with 17.95, and Dada Mawutodji Sèlomè Johannès – Marie Amédée from CSC JPII ranks third with 17.90.