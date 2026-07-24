Mark van Bommel appointed coach of Belgium

The Royal Belgian Football Federation has officially announced the appointment of Mark van Bommel as the national team’s head coach. The former Dutch international succeeds Rudi Garcia and has committed until Euro 2028.

Belgium has chosen to bet on a well-known face in European football to start a new cycle. The Royal Belgian Football Federation (RBFA) announced this Friday the appointment of Mark van Bommel as head coach of the Red Devils. The former Dutch midfielder will officially take up his duties on August 15, 2026. At 49 years old, Van Bommel inherits a team in search of renewal following the departure of Rudi Garcia. The Belgian federation aims to turn a new page and revitalize a national team that aspires to regain a leading role on the international stage.

In a statement, the RBFA emphasized that the Dutch coach has signed a contract lasting until Euro 2028, demonstrating the leaders’ commitment to a medium-term project. The objective is clear: to build a team capable of competing with the best European nations and to reconnect with the performances that established the reputation of the Belgian “golden generation.”

Welcome, Mark Van Bommel! 👋



⁰⁰⁰ Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/MhmipsHOBb pic.twitter.com/DK26TWUTKF — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) July 24, 2026

A former captain of the Netherlands national team, Mark van Bommel has extensive experience at the highest level. During his playing career, he represented prestigious clubs such as PSV Eindhoven, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and AC Milan. Transitioning to coaching, he has built a reputation as a strong-willed individual, committed to tactical discipline and game intensity.

His arrival marks the beginning of a new phase for the Red Devils, who will need to quickly regain certainty ahead of upcoming international challenges. The new head coach will notably be expected to integrate a new generation of talent while leveraging the experience of the remaining key players. Belgium hopes that this shift in direction will allow the team to reconnect with success and present itself as a credible contender during the qualifications for major upcoming competitions, with Euro 2028 as the primary major goal.



